VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (VLPNY) and ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and ZTE CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOESTALPINE AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTE CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and ZTE CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOESTALPINE AG/ADR $15.09 billion 0.43 $933.94 million $1.03 7.10 ZTE CORP/ADR $16.11 billion 0.48 $750.28 million $0.32 11.57

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZTE CORP/ADR. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ZTE CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZTE CORP/ADR pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and ZTE CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOESTALPINE AG/ADR 6.02% 12.47% 5.26% ZTE CORP/ADR 1.54% 3.67% 1.12%

Summary

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR beats ZTE CORP/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces and processes hot and cold-rolled steel; electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated plates; electrical steel strips; and heavy plates, as well as turbine casings. It serves the automotive, white goods, electrical, processing, energy, and engineering industries. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for railway sector. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for the automobile manufacture and supply, construction, storage, energy, and agricultural equipment industries. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. voestalpine AG is based in Linz, Austria.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products. It also provides cloud computing and IT products that include cloud infrastructure, cloud management, cloud desktop, big video, home media center, VDC, big data, distributed database, call center, smart metering, and video conferencing products, as well as consumer services; and core network products, which comprise 5G Cloud ServCore, packet core, IP multimedia subsystem and CS, user data convergence, and intelligent OSS products. In addition, the company offers fixed access products, including optical access, copper access, CPE, and GES products; energy products, such as telecom energy, government and enterprise energy, and ZEGO IDC; and phone, smart projector, mobile broadband, and smart home devices. Further, it provides consulting, customer support, integration, learning, and managed services, as well as service tools and products. The company serves telecommunications service providers, and government and corporate customers. ZTE Corporation has strategic alliance with InfoVista to provide application-aware SD-WAN solutions to enterprises. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

