Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 318.25% and a negative return on equity of 74.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vuzix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vuzix stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Vuzix worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming.

