Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4,654.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $80.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

