Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Trimmed by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,608,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,957,000 after acquiring an additional 417,204 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $76,290,996.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,181,612.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/walmart-inc-wmt-holdings-trimmed-by-boys-arnold-co-inc.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.