Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Wavefront Technology Solutions to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$25.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.80 million.

