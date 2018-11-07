Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 231.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Roof Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $71.36.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

