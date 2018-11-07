Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.28 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689,314 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,146,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,277,000 after buying an additional 202,373 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,758,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,470,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CIT Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,589,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after buying an additional 375,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CIT Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,050,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,353,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 326.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,539,000 after buying an additional 1,056,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CIT opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.48 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

