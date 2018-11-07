Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 33,004 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,004 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.02% of Vista Outdoor worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,981,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,097,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,157 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,501,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 933,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,122 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NYSE VSTO opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vista Outdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

