Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BHP Billiton (BLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BHP Billiton (LON: BLT):

11/7/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/1/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

10/31/2018 – BHP Billiton had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – BHP Billiton was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,600 ($20.91).

10/18/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/15/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/12/2018 – BHP Billiton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/2/2018 – BHP Billiton had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – BHP Billiton was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating.

9/19/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

9/19/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

9/11/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/11/2018 – BHP Billiton was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.30).

9/10/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of BLT opened at GBX 1,646 ($21.51) on Wednesday. BHP Billiton plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.72).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.