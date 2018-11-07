Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ON Semiconductor (ON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) recently:

11/2/2018 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2018 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $14.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

10/27/2018 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/27/2018 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ON Semi is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components. Robust demand, adoption and favorable product mix of the company’s diversified product portfolio are key positives. The company continues to gain from its strength in automotive and industrial end-markets. The addition of Fairchild’s offerings has expanded the company’s product portfolio. Synergies from acquisitions have given the company exposure to new end markets along with higher margin capabilities. We believe the acquisition of SensL Technologies, which is expected to be immediately accretive, is a positive. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, intensifying competition and high debt position remain woes.”

9/25/2018 – ON Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2018 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2018 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/8/2018 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

ON traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 282,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,047,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $68,705.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,494 shares of company stock valued at $768,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

