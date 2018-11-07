Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UDR (UDR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of UDR (NYSE: UDR) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2018 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – UDR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2018 – UDR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/21/2018 – UDR was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/16/2018 – UDR is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/14/2018 – UDR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2018 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.32.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.3323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.98%.

In related news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,773 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $192,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,773 shares of company stock worth $4,157,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in UDR by 1,406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in UDR by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

