Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welbilt in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Welbilt from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $196,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Welbilt by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Welbilt by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,795,000 after purchasing an additional 324,634 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

