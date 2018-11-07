Welbilt (WBT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 157505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $196,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

