WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,795,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.06 and a 1-year high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg-shares-bought-by-alphamark-advisors-llc.html.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.