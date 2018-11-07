Wellesley Bancorp Inc (WEBK) Director Kathryn M. Hinderhofer Purchases 475 Shares of Stock

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Director Kathryn M. Hinderhofer bought 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ WEBK remained flat at $$31.50 during trading on Wednesday. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.45. Wellesley Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 9.28%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBK. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.
About Wellesley Bancorp
Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Wellesley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellesley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.