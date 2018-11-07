Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Director Kathryn M. Hinderhofer bought 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WEBK remained flat at $$31.50 during trading on Wednesday. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.45. Wellesley Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Wellesley Bancorp alerts:

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBK. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wellesley Bancorp Inc (WEBK) Director Kathryn M. Hinderhofer Purchases 475 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/wellesley-bancorp-inc-webk-director-kathryn-m-hinderhofer-purchases-475-shares-of-stock.html.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Wellesley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellesley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.