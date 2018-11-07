Wells Fargo & Co Raises DHT (DHT) Price Target to $7.00

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.78 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.25. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.07 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 666.4% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 274,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

