Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Boosted by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $17,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Natixis grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 334.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,662,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,539 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3,310.0% in the first quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 170,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $28,983,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In related news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

