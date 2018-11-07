Wendys’ (WEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. 15,040,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,856. Wendys has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Wendys had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $400.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Wendys’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

