Wendys (WEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $400.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.39 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Wendys updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

WEN traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 1,217,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,815. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53. Wendys has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Wendys in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wendys in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Wendys in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wendys by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendys by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Wendys by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Wendys by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

