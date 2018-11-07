WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,406 Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

In other Williams Companies news, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,537.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,483. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.57. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

