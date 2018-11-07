WestRock Co to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (WRK)

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:WRK opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. WestRock has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. WestRock’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 166,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,350,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,923 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 168,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 753,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

