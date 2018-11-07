Weyco Group (WEYS) Issues Earnings Results

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. 6,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,621. The stock has a market cap of $323.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.53. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

In other news, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $39,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,632.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Judy Anderson sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $59,332.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $383,747. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after buying an additional 30,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 66,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

