Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

NYSE WLL opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.02. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $686,679.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $114,365.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,181 shares of company stock worth $1,236,658. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.