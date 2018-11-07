William Blair Comments on Fitbit Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (FIT)

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Fitbit in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIT. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fitbit from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. MED raised shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of FIT opened at $6.24 on Monday. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,025,000 shares of company stock worth $6,354,550. Insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

