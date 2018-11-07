William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, November 5th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.31.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $270.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $292.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $191.70 and a 52-week high of $292.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,454,000 after acquiring an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,515,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 679,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,670,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,933,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total value of $552,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,253.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

