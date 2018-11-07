Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Director William Dodge Rueckert purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $11,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DCTH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 7,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,563. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($4.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

WARNING: “William Dodge Rueckert Acquires 6,500 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/william-dodge-rueckert-acquires-6500-shares-of-delcath-systems-inc-dcth-stock.html.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.