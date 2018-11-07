Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.90

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 71 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

The firm has a market cap of $220.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 23.74%.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,763 shares of company stock valued at $159,465. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

