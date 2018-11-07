Wings 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.15 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Wings has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market cap of $20.17 million and $3.15 million worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00150096 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00256017 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.93 or 0.10316759 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005233 BTC.

About Wings

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,708,333 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Binance, Upbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

