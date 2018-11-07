WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 326,336 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3,802.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,336 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $109,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $135,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

