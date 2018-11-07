WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 202,155 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 6,892.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,155 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of ONE Gas worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $972,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 65.9% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 266,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 127.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 1,265 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $99,859.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,746.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$75.39” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

