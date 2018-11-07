World Acceptance (WRLD) PT Raised to $82.00

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 17.26. The company has a market cap of $993.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.74.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $127.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 27.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 26.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

