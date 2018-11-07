WPX Energy (WPX) PT Set at $20.00 by BMO Capital Markets

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) received a $20.00 target price from BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.34.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 321.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 999,400 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 58.2% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 139,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.