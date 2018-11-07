Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Insider Peter Cooke Sells 13,478 Shares

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) insider Peter Cooke sold 13,478 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $377,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -124.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Wright Medical Group NV has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMGI. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

WMGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

