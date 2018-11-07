Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases Shares of 13,074 Hancock Holding (HBHC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Hancock by 4.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 49,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hancock by 41.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Hancock by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hancock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hancock by 17.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBHC opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Hancock Holding has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Hancock Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

