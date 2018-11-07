Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases Shares of 17,325 Bank Ozk (OZK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered Bank Ozk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

