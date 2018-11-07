Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 658 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.80.

RNR opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $142.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($13.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

