Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $360.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,601. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $354.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Xinyuan Real Estate from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

