XO Group (XOXO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “XO Group Inc. is a media and technology company. It provides information, products and advice related to weddings and pregnancy. The Company operates Internet websites, publishes magazines and books, and produces television and video content. XO Group Inc., formerly known as The Knot, Inc., is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get XO Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of XO Group in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded XO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley downgraded XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on XO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XO Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

XO Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a P/E ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 0.75. XO Group has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. XO Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XO Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOXO. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of XO Group in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XO Group in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XO Group in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of XO Group in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of XO Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XO Group Company Profile

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XO Group (XOXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.