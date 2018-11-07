XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Raised to $128.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $85.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.56. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $70.32 and a 52-week high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,174,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,571,000 after purchasing an additional 508,479 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,161,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,153,000 after purchasing an additional 966,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.