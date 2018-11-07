XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Reaches $0.0344 on Major Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $14.78 million and $12,056.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00150315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00255192 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020451 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.12 or 0.10266039 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00053305 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

