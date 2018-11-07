Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.78 Million

Brokerages expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to announce $101.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the highest is $102.50 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $91.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $396.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.75 million to $398.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $436.98 million, with estimates ranging from $432.77 million to $440.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In other news, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $38,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,873,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,240.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,852 shares of company stock valued at $12,869,047. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1,493.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 33.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

BEAT stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.58.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.