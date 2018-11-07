Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 74,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $2,199,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $2,735,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,193 shares of company stock worth $6,841,756 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Boot Barn by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Boot Barn by 49.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 40.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of BOOT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,444. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $726.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

