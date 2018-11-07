Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (GEF) to Post $1.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.22. Greif reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Greif had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Greif and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.57. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,645. Greif has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 27.3% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 410,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 87,942 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $17,584,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Greif by 17.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 267,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 14.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 219,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Greif by 966.6% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 144,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

