Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 58.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

BAH traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. 72,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $350,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,890. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 541.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,484 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

