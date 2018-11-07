Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nuvectra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.74). Nuvectra reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvectra will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvectra.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 65.86% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NVTR traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. 6,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.35. Nuvectra has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $376.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.34.

In other Nuvectra news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $25,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvectra by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 667,346 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 271,081 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 244,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

