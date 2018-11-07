Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.55 Million

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce $132.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.92 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $527.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.80 million to $579.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $552.32 million, with estimates ranging from $520.79 million to $586.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,636.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,526,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 109,314 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

