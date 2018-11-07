Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report sales of $546.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.30 million to $555.00 million. Bruker posted sales of $530.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 1,883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 761,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 723,566 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Bruker by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 652,032 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 370,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,378. Bruker has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

