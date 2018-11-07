Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources Co (MTDR) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 224,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,054. Matador Resources has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.