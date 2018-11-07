Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBT. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.13. 54,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $196,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Welbilt by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 40,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Welbilt by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.