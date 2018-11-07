Zacks: Equillium (EQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $20.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Equillium an industry rank of 91 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EQ stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,694. Equillium has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma.

